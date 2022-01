West Orange-Stark Baseball Program and the WOS Baseball Boosters are excited to announce the upcoming Alumni event: Legend’s Weekend – Honoring our Past and Supporting our Future. This annual event will host WOS baseball alumni with a fun-packed day. The event will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022, and activities will include an alumnus home run derby, an alumnus vs. WOS baseball game, and a silent auction during the day. Head Baseball Coach, Sergio Espinal, stated, “this day is an important part of our tradition of connecting with our alumnus and allowing them an opportunity to come home to Ronnie Anderson Field. I am looking forward and excited about their return.”

