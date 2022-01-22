Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's death, FBI says

DOVER, Fla. - Joseph Cantrell is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Dover while out on bond for an unrelated charge. Detectives say Cantrell hit and killed the pedestrian just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 14 on Gallagher Road near Lewis Raulerson Road and left the scene. Eyewitnesses told deputies Cantrell stopped for about 30 seconds before taking off.
In November, Ahmaud Arbery’s family saw a glimpse of justice. Three men — Travis and Gregory McMichael, a father and son, and William Bryan — were all convicted for murdering the 25-year-old man in February 2020. But their quest is not over. The McMichaels and Bryan will...
The estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Tasha Adams, has shared images of Mr Rhodes’ “training hole” for his planned “elaborate” network of escape tunnels he allegedly was working to construct in his backyard. A federal judge cited testimony from Ms Adams concerning the tunnels on Wednesday in a court order in which Mr Rhodes was denied bond. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, as well as other crimes, in connection to his activities surrounding the insurrection on 6 January last year.“Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in...
Law enforcement tracked double-murder suspect Ulisses Rodriguez to his home in Chico after confidential prosecution witness “John Doe” provided them with Rodriguez’s cellphone number, an investigator testified on the third day of trial. Martin Morris, an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office, said he and sheriff’s Detective...
TAMPA, Fla. - A typical ride on a HART bus in May 2019 turned into chaos, panic and murder. Prosecutors say Justin McGriff stabbed the bus driver to death. Detectives say, without being provoked, McGriff walked up to driver Thomas Dunn and said, "God bless you." The bus' surveillance system...
A white woman who was shown on video attacking an 80-year-old passenger during a recent commercial flight is being investigated by federal law enforcement officials. Patricia Cornwall, a realtor and former NFL cheerleader, was taken into federal custody last week after her mid-flight meltdown aboard a flight from Tampa to Atlanta. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the incident began when Cornwall — who is being called “Delta Karen” — was returning from the restroom when she “encountered a flight attendant working the beverage cart, blocking the aisle.” As reported by the outlet, “Cornwall allegedly asked the flight attendant for help finding her seat and was told to find an open seat until beverage service was over, because it was a short flight.”
An attorney for one of the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has launched a direct attack on the credibility of the prosecution, claiming it misrepresented its knowledge of the actions of a key FBI informant whom it recently disparaged as a rogue “double agent.”
A white couple got upset when a Black man was served before them at a Hilton hotel in Rio de Janeiro on New Year’s Day. The Black man reportedly had priority as a Diamond member, but that fact didn't stop a Karen from attacking the Black man and getting her partner knocked out in the process.
Have you heard of the case about the Black man who was gunned down by 5 white men who he was on a hunting expedition with? If not, then allow us to fill you in on all the shady a** details. According to, the family of Peter Spencer is calling...
A Chicago man who spent two decades behind bars after being convicted of murder has been released from jail — nine years after his identical twin confessed to the crime. On Tuesday night, Kevin Dugar, 43, was released from Cook County Jail in Chicago after a judge granted his release on a signature bond — pending trial, according to his attorney, Ron Safer, the Chicago Tribune and ABC7 report.
A mother and daughter who had been reported missing for five years were found on Tuesday following a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, and the US Marshal Service. Amber Weber and her daughter, Miracle Smith, were first reported missing back in January 2017, although they hadn't officially been spotted since 4 December 2016. At the time, Miracle was just one-year-old, raising obvious concerns over the welfare of both mother and daughter. However, as Fox first reported, the pair were located on Tuesday in a trailer on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel. Local police indicate that...
MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – A Merced woman accused of killing her three children made her first court appearance on Wednesday. 30-year-old Patricia Ortiz appeared via zoom at the Merced County Superior Courthouse. Ortiz faces three murder charges with special circumstances laying in wait for the deaths of her children all under the age of 8. […]
One-time adult film actor Stormy Daniels told jurors Friday she had no choice but to hire now-disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti, because other lawyers "were just afraid" and she was "out of options." Daniels is testifying in a federal prosecution of Avenatti, 50, who is accused of stealing about $300,000 of...
Reacting to news that a progressive Democrat’s car was hit by gunfire, a New York police officer said during an appearance Thursdat on Fox News that “we need” lawmakers to be victims of crimes so they can “see firsthand how bad the streets really are.”. During...
Of six people recently killed in “execution style” shootings in a Milwaukee home, three were reportedly set to testify in an upcoming murder trial, according to police. The bodies were found on Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to perform a wellness check on the house. When they entered, they found the bodies of Caleb Jordan, 23; Javoni Liddell, 31; Charles Hardy, 42; Donald Smith, 43; Donta Williams, 44; and Michelle Williams, 49. It is not immediately clear how long the individuals were dead before they were found. Three of the individuals – not named by police...
WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — A Wyncote man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife and mother-in-law. A judge on Wednesday convicted 59-year-old Frederick Clea on two counts of first-degree murder.
Clea was immediately sentenced to two life terms in prison.
Police say Clea admitted to the killings when they arrived at his home on July 25.
Officers found Clea’s wife, 41-year-old Latiya Clea, and his mother-in-law, 74-year-old Mekenda Saunders, inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. Officials say an autopsy revealed that Latiya Clea suffered five gunshot wounds and Saunders was shot once to her chest.
Clea told the officers the shootings happened during an argument over a misplaced magazine for his handgun.
Records show Cheltenham police previously responded to the home in December 2017 and December 2019 for domestic incidents between the couple. Saunders’ mother lived with them.
