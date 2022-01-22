ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-22 17:22:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-23 05:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaufort, Greene, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Outer Banks; Pitt; Tyrrell; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern Outer Banks. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 09:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. Oceanside areas north of Cape Hatteras. Soundside areas south of Rodanthe. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Minor ocean overwash possible along portions of NC 12 between Oregon Inlet and Buxton, especially during times of high tide. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/04 AM 6.1 2.4 2.3 4-6 Moderate 29/05 PM 5.3 1.6 2.5 6 None 30/06 AM 5.9 2.2 1.8 4-5 Minor 30/06 PM 3.8 0.1 0.8 2-3 None 31/06 AM 4.6 0.9 0.4 2 None 31/07 PM 3.5 -0.2 0.4 2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/05 AM 2.0 0.8 1.1 3 None 29/04 PM 3.0 1.8 2.5 3-4 Minor 30/05 AM 2.6 1.4 1.7 2-3 Minor 30/03 PM 1.4 0.2 1.2 1 None 31/07 AM 1.6 0.4 0.6 1 None 31/07 PM 1.3 0.1 0.6 1-2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Edgecombe, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 06:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be obtained by visiting DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Edgecombe; Johnston; Nash; Sampson; Wayne; Wilson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations from a coating to near one inch. * WHERE...The central and southern Coastal Plain of central NC. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Johnson, Lee, Menifee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Johnson; Lee; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Powell; Rowan; Wolfe Snow Showers to Gradually Taper off Overnight An upper level disturbance crossing the area will lead to snow showers into the overnight hours. These are expected to decrease in coverage and intensity over the next few hours. The snow showers may be briefly intense, resulting in rapid changes in visibility and a quick coating of snow. However, new accumulations between 9 PM and 3 AM should generally be a half of an inch or less. If traveling, expect slick roads and longer travel times to reach your destination.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 14:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. Oceanside areas north of Cape Hatteras. Soundside areas south of Rodanthe. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Minor ocean overwash possible along portions of NC 12 between Oregon Inlet and Buxton, especially during times of high tide. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/05 PM 5.8 2.1 3.0 7-8 Minor 30/06 AM 6.1 2.4 2.0 4-5 Moderate 30/06 PM 4.0 0.3 1.0 3 None 31/06 AM 4.8 1.1 0.6 2 None 31/07 PM 3.8 0.1 0.7 2 None 01/07 AM 4.8 1.1 0.6 3 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/06 AM 1.9 0.7 0.9 2 None 30/08 PM 1.6 0.4 1.2 1 None 31/06 AM 1.6 0.4 0.6 1 None 31/07 PM 1.4 0.2 0.7 1-2 None 01/08 AM 1.8 0.6 0.7 2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Glades HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Glades County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GLADES COUNTY, FL

