VERMILLION, S.D. – The Mavericks returned to action Friday night in the first night of the Coyote Invite. Omaha saw action in seven of the 12 events. "This is a fun meet for us to be at as we prepare for conference championships in a little over two weeks," said head coach Todd Samland. "I thought our team performed really well tonight considering some of our races were very tight turnaround times. We had numerous people with season best times. We are looking for some good swims in the two sessions tomorrow."

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO