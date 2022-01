This one goes out to all of our Outsiders who are also Blue Bloods fans. How do you feel about Sid? It seems like some fans with him are fed up. If you are new to Blue Bloods, Sidney “Sid” Gormley is a lieutenant with the New York City Police Department. He’s also the special assistant and an advisor to Frank Reagan (played by Tom Selleck), the Police Commissioner. Gormley joins up with Deputy Commissioner Moore and Detective Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk) as part of Reagan’s inner advisory circle. In addition, he assists the commissioner with all kinds of various tasks, and he also serves as the enforcer of the NYPD Patrol Guide.

