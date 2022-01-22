ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nylander scores twice, powers WBS Penguins past Toronto

By Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
If the Penguins end up making a surge up the standings toward a playoff spot, the addition of Alex Nylander will be a major reason why.

The former top-10 overall draft pick, acquired in a trade by parent club Pittsburgh earlier this month, needed just 30 seconds to score on Friday night, sparking Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s 5-1 rout of Toronto at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Nylander was named first star of the night, scoring twice and adding an assist, helping set up Valtteri Puustinen’s second-period power play goal that proved to be the game-winner.

Puustinen returned the favor on the man-advantage in the third period, picking up an assist on Nylander’s second goal of the night that made it 5-1. The two wingers are now tied for the team lead with 12 goals apiece.

Sam Poulin, another former first-round draft pick, picked up the primary assist on both of Nylander’s goals, including finding Nylander alone in the slot in the opening minute for a 1-0 lead.

The most encouraging sign of the night for the Penguins may have been what happened next.

Despite the early deficit, the Marlies held Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to just six shots in the opening period and had a 5-on-3 power play late in the frame for nearly two full minutes.

But goalie Alex D’Orio and the Penguins penalty kill unit came out unscathed, setting the tone for the rest of the night.

It was still a 1-0 game with less than five minutes left in the second period when Puustinen scored on the power play and Filip Hallander made it 3-0 less than a minute later.

Toronto got some life with just 11 seconds left in the second on a power play goal by Antti Suomela. But the Penguins rebounded with a goal by Kasper Bjorkqvist in the third, with Nylander icing the game two minutes later.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton held the Marlies to just 22 shots for the game despite five Toronto power plays, including the lengthy 5-on-3.

After going roughly a month between wins, the Penguins have now won three of the past four and will be right back on home ice for a rematch with the Marlies on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Wbs#Toronto#The Penguins#Wbs Penguins#Wilkes Barre Scranton
Times Leader

Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist’s No. 30 in ceremony

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s 3-2 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.
NHL
texasguardian.com

Red Wings slip past Penguins in shootout

Lucas Raymond notched the only goal in the shootout Friday as the visiting Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Raymond, Detroit's first shooter, snapped a wrist shot past the glove of Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith. Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard,...
NHL
Times Leader

D’Orio earns first career AHL shutout as WBS Penguins blank Cleveland

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It was the sixth game in 10 nights for the Penguins. And Alex D’Orio was in net for all of them. But on Friday night in Cleveland, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender still stood tall, and his defense did its best to cut down his workload.
NHL
