Nylander scores twice, powers WBS Penguins past Toronto

If the Penguins end up making a surge up the standings toward a playoff spot, the addition of Alex Nylander will be a major reason why.

The former top-10 overall draft pick, acquired in a trade by parent club Pittsburgh earlier this month, needed just 30 seconds to score on Friday night, sparking Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s 5-1 rout of Toronto at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Nylander was named first star of the night, scoring twice and adding an assist, helping set up Valtteri Puustinen’s second-period power play goal that proved to be the game-winner.

Puustinen returned the favor on the man-advantage in the third period, picking up an assist on Nylander’s second goal of the night that made it 5-1. The two wingers are now tied for the team lead with 12 goals apiece.

Sam Poulin, another former first-round draft pick, picked up the primary assist on both of Nylander’s goals, including finding Nylander alone in the slot in the opening minute for a 1-0 lead.

The most encouraging sign of the night for the Penguins may have been what happened next.

Despite the early deficit, the Marlies held Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to just six shots in the opening period and had a 5-on-3 power play late in the frame for nearly two full minutes.

But goalie Alex D’Orio and the Penguins penalty kill unit came out unscathed, setting the tone for the rest of the night.

It was still a 1-0 game with less than five minutes left in the second period when Puustinen scored on the power play and Filip Hallander made it 3-0 less than a minute later.

Toronto got some life with just 11 seconds left in the second on a power play goal by Antti Suomela. But the Penguins rebounded with a goal by Kasper Bjorkqvist in the third, with Nylander icing the game two minutes later.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton held the Marlies to just 22 shots for the game despite five Toronto power plays, including the lengthy 5-on-3.

After going roughly a month between wins, the Penguins have now won three of the past four and will be right back on home ice for a rematch with the Marlies on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.