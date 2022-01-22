ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Mexican president undergoes cardiac catheterization

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmDAd_0dsdKXTi00

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization Friday afternoon at a military hospital, the government announced.

Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López Hernández said in a statement that based on a routine exam, doctors decided it was necessary to perform the procedure.

“In this procedure they found the president’s heart and arteries healthy and functioning adequately,” he said. “No other kind of intervention was necessary.” The statement said López Obrador would resume his normal activities Saturday.

Earlier Friday, presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez said the president had gone in for a routine exam.

López Obrador had just returned this week after a week of isolation for his second COVID-19 infection in a year.

The 68-year-old president suffered a heart attack in 2013 and has high blood pressure.

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Mexican president visits hospital for “routine” check-up, office says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador went into hospital on Friday morning for a scheduled “routine medical check”, his spokesman said on Twitter. Lopez Obrador recently recovered from his second infection with the coronavirus and said he was feeling well. (Reporting by Daina...
HEALTH
mediaite.com

Mexican-American Journalist Shot Dead in Tijuana After Telling President ‘I Fear For My Life’ in 2019

Reporter Lourdes Maldonado López was killed in Tijuana over the weekend, the third killing of a journalist Mexico has seen in the last month. The Baja California state prosecutor’s office released a statement to the media confirming López was found dead in her car from a gunshot wound. Her death follows the murders of photojournalist Alfonso Margarito Martínez Esquivel in Tijuana, and Jose Luis Gamboa, director of the online news site Inforegio, who was wounded in Veracruz.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican President López Obrador, 68, posts online video to say that his mild Omicron infection proves that the COVID variant is not as lethal as Delta

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has claimed that he is living proof that the Omicron COVID-19 strain is not as lethal as the Delta variant. The 68-year-old leader made the claim in a video that aired Thursday morning while he remained in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier during the week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiac Catheterization#Military Hospital#Mexican#Interior
The Independent

Mexican president says he has drawn up a 'political will'

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke with unusual frankness about his health Saturday, acknowledging he spent the night in a Mexico City hospital after undergoing a cardiac catheterization Friday.López Obrador said he had prepared a “political will” to be opened in case he dies to orient his movement, but said, “I don't think it will be needed.”The president said his doctors had become concerned, apparently about a possible blockage of his arteries, after he underwent a stress test a couple of weeks ago. He had been scheduled to undergo the catheterization then, but contracted COVID-19 and the procedure...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Ex-soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida while in Syria, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida and stayed in a “bombed-out” house where militia and rebels held meetings when she was in Syria her trial has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of the illegal organisation, the so-called Islamic State, and of providing funds to benefit the group.Giving evidence on Thursday, Tanya Joya told the Special Criminal Court that she and her then-husband John Georgealis had met the accused through his Islamic Facebook group We Hear, We Obey.Lisa Marie wanted to go to Syria. She was...
WORLD
NBC News

What to know about BA.2, the newest Covid omicron variant

As coronavirus case numbers in the U.S. show early signs of tapering, scientists are keeping a watchful eye on a newly identified version of the omicron variant, nicknamed "stealth omicron," that is driving new outbreaks in parts of Europe. The culprit is a "subvariant" of the omicron variant, which means...
SCIENCE
ABC News

ABC News

526K+
Followers
131K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy