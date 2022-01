The UConn Huskies have caught fire. After a pause that didn’t have them playing from December 21 all the way to January 8, the Huskies have rebounded splendidly. After a loss to Seton Hall on aforementioned January 8, they’ve since won each of their last four games. They are now tasked with looking to make that five. The Huskies will face DePaul in the Windy City on Saturday evening. The Blue Demons have been playing poorly of late. They’ve lost eight of their last nine games including three in a row. In their last two games, they’ve failed to even score 50 points, losing 60-47 to Creighton and then 67-43 to Villanova. The 9-1 start feels like it never even happened, so here we are now.

