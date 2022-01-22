ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

3 people shot at Johnston Avenue, Mobile Police say

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiv3T_0dsdJfYR00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police officers are on scene where three people were shot at Johnston Avenue on Jan. 21 in Mobile.

Two men and one woman were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, according officers with the Mobile Police Department.

Occupants stuck inside sinking vehicle near Holcombe Avenue and Halls Mill Road

WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police officer involved in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One Mobile Police officer was involved in a crash at I-65 north near Moffett Road. The crash happened at about 4:13 p.m. The officer and driver of the other vehicle are being treated for minor injuries.  WKRG News 5 will update you as the story develops.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Houston Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Sunset Apartments on Jan. 28 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found one man who was shot in his leg, according to a Mobile Police news release. The man told officers that he was shot while walking down Houston Street. […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

MFRD confirm a house fire on East Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire and Rescue Department confirmed a house fire in West Mobile. MFRD has contained a fire at a home at 149 East Drive Friday night. A 73 year old woman was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures, for potential smoke inhalation. Her condition is unknown. There is a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

7-year-old struck in hit-and-run, Fairhope Police investigating

UPDATE: Fairhope Police said they are looking for a 2000s Ford Explorer. They said it likely has damage to the passenger side mirror. The child was struck near the Dollar General. FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police are investigating a hit-and-run after a 7-year-old child was struck by a vehicle. The child was struck by […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Halls Mill Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Fire at Wildflower Lane, puppy found safe

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Escambia County Fire Rescue were called to a fire on Jan. 28 at Wildflower Lane. When firefighters arrived, the house had flames coming out of the kitchen. Firefighters said the woman was told by a 911 dispatcher to get out of the home, but she wouldn’t go without […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Memorial ride Saturday for fallen Wilcox County Deputy

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — A memorial ride is planned Saturday to raise money for the family of a fallen retired deputy. Retired Wilcox County Sheriff Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson was working as a process server and was on the call with the sheriff’s office when he was shot and killed in December. A charity poker […]
ELBERTA, AL
WKRG News 5

A dozen burglaries in Santa Rosa County lead to 2 arrested

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men, who allegedly are responsible for over a dozen home burglaries, were arrested Thursday, Jan. 28. Joshua Boudreaux, 22, and Rakishi Mosley, 21, are facing multiple felony charges that include several counts of burglary, petit theft and loitering and prowling. A vehicle was found by deputies on Ridge […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Third man charged in 2020 Satsuma murder

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma Police announced Jan. 28 that a Georgia man will face charges for the murder of a Satsuma man that happened back in 2020.  Jason Christopher Hill will face charges in Mobile County for Capital Murder for hire for the shooting death of Brent Allen, according to a Satsuma Police Facebook […]
SATSUMA, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in Mobile

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshal Service confirmed: Ethan Denny was captured because WKRG News 5 viewers sent tips about Denny’s whereabouts. WKRG News 5 viewers helped bring this fugitive to justice. Do you have information about other fugitives from justice? Call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332). You can remain anonymous. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Marshals Service announced […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy