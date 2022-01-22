ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Four people, four pets displaced after house fire Saw Pen Point Trail in VB

By Sarah Fearing, Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWsbH_0dsdJdmz00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four people and their pets have been displaced following a house fire on Friday night in Virginia Beach.

Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Saw Pen Point Trail. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire in the chimney that had extended to the exterior of the first floor and attic.

Four pets were removed from the fire. A family of four, plus the pets, were displaced. They told WAVY News that they will be staying with family.

No injuries were reported.

