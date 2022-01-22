Paragon Star announces plans for fields designed to lower concussion, heat exhaustion risks

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – A long awaited sports complex is moving forward in Lee’s Summit. Paragon Star announced it will have 10 first-of-their kind fields at the United Soccer Coaches Convention Friday afternoon.

Set on 190 acres at I-470 and View High Drive, the $250 million Paragon Sports Complex plans to bring in 400 apartments, hotels, bars and restaurants, even a ropes course. But it’s what their 10 soccer fields will be made of and what will be underneath them that developers are most excited about.

“No other complexes in the United States has the safety features of the cooling field and the shock pad this large of a complex,” Flip Short, Paragon Star Developer, said.

The fields are being installed by Brock USA, which uses a wood infill in the turf instead of rubber designed to cool fields between 20 and 50 degrees to prevent heat exhaustion.

“Several years ago I was out in a complex it was160 degrees on the turf, it can get hot,” Dan Naidu,Girls Director for Kansas City Scott Gallagher, said.

The fields will also have a special shock pad underneath to help prevent injuries, especially to the brain.

“Twenty percent of concussions are the result of a head hitting a surface and if you can make that surface safer you are reducing significant risk,” Jim Froslid, VP Brock USA, said.

“It’s very expensive, but is there a price for the kids safety when it comes down to it if you can get the opportunity to do it?” asked Short.

A study published last month in the American Journal of Sports Medicine on NCAA athletes found women’s soccer trailed only ice hockey in the frequency of concussions.

“As a coach the less we have to worry about the more confident we are and easier it is to plan things and put that safety element, not out the window we are always looking for it, but it helps ease the mind of the player and the coach,” Naidu said.

Paragon Star Sports Complex hopes to open for play this fall.

