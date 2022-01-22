Local briefs

Boys basketball

Bulldogs fall at Discovery

DeSoto County started fast but wilted in an 84-63 loss at Discovery on Friday.

The Bulldogs (5-9) blitzed the Spartans on their way to a 25-18 lead after the first quarter, but Discovery responded in kind and forged ahead 43-39 by halftime.

The Spartans took command in the third quarter when the Bulldogs’ offense dried up.

Despite the scoring drought, the Bulldogs still had four players reach double figures, led by Jamari Redding’s 18. Nazir Gilchrist had 12, Gershon Galloway 11 and Juqarius Jones 10.

The Bulldogs return to action Monday at Lake Placid.

Girls basketballVenice sinks Mantas at line

Venice made 30 trips to the free throw line compared to eight for Lemon Bay to pull away for a 62-45 victory Friday in Englewood.

Lemon Bay got 12 points from Maya Collins, three 3-point baskets from Bre Carroll and 12 rebounds from Taylor Orris.

Venice improved to 10-6 with the win and will wrap up the regular season with road games Thursday and Friday at North Port and Sarasota. Lemon Bay fell to 9-11 and travel to Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday.

Pirates get past Naples

Port Charlotte celebrated Senior Night with a 61-50 win against visiting Naples on Friday.

Bryanna Griffiths led the Pirates with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Aryianna Lockey-Progl chipped in 12 points, 5 rebounds and dished 5 assists. Senior Yani Hall had 11 points with 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

Port Charlotte moved to 15-7 on the season and will play host to Science Hill on Saturday. The Hilltoppers were in town Friday night for the Wally Keller Classic, where they hung tight with Charlotte before falling, 60-49.