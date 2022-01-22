BOYS BASKETBALL: Turnovers sink Charlotte in Wally Keller opener

PUNTA GORDA – When it comes to Charlotte basketball this season, three things have come into focus.

The Tarpons can shoot the ball.

They can defend anybody.

But they often are unable to do either one because they can’t hold onto the ball.

Charlotte committed another 21 turnovers on Friday night against FSU School and many of those missed opportunities on one end became bunnies for the Seminoles as the Tarpons fell on the first day of the Wally Keller Classic, 62-45.

“Really, it’s about us taking care of the ball,” Tom Massolio said. “You can’t defend when you turn the ball over.”

Charlotte did a better job in the second half, but the die was cast before halftime when 10 of Charlotte’s 14 turnovers were turned into points by a Florida State team that is ranked 27th in the state and No. 4 in Class 3A.

“We can’t defend in that situation,” Massolio said. “We’re not even getting looks and shots and that’s something that has been an Achilles Heel for us all year. We’re shooting the ball well, but we’re not getting enough shots because we turn it over.”

Miscues – turnovers and mental errors – were especially lethal at the end of the first and second quarters. The Seminoles (12-6) got an easy basket at the end of the first quarter when Charlotte wasn’t patient at its end of the court while holding for a last shot.

“We’re going for one shot at the end of the first quarter and we take a shot with 12 seconds to go,” Massolio said. “When you make it, it’s great, but you’re still giving them an opportunity to score. They did.”

That basket capped a little 6-0 run that turned a tight game into a 17-10 Seminoles lead. Charlotte’s ball control wilted again just before halftime and FSU pushed its lead into double figures, where it remained the rest of the way.

The Seminoles’ largest lead was 21 in the second half. Charlotte repeatedly pulled within a possession of getting the deficit back to single digits, but turnovers would thwart the Tarpons’ efforts.

“We made four consecutive stops, but out of those four, we turn it over twice,” Massolio said. “If you look at some of our turnovers when you watch the tape, some of the errors we are making are like, ‘what are we doing?’

“We had it to 12, we made a couple of stops,” Massolio continued. “We had the ball and it’s stripped out of bounds and they get it. Then we have another stop right there under the basket and they strip it and get a layup.”

DJ Woods led Charlotte (10-8) with 11 points. John Gamble finished with 10 after landing in foul trouble early in the fourth quarter. Kevin Sanders gave Charlotte a lift off the bench with seven points. FSU’s dynamic duo of Anthony Robinson and Tre Donaldson matched Charlotte’s entire output, combining for 45 points. Robinson led all scorers with 26 points.

Next up for Charlotte is Peace River rival Port Charlotte in Saturday’s Wally Keller Classic 8:20 p.m. finale. FSU will play Orlando Christian Prep at 5 p.m.

In other games:

Charlotte girls 60, Science Hill 49: Adriana Iorfida drained four 3-point baskets en route to a game-high 20 points as the Tarpons slipped past Science Hill.

The Tarpons (12-7) jumped out to an early lead, but the Hilltoppers battled back and kept it tight entering the fourth quarter. Leading just 39-37, Charlotte got treys from Iorfida and Kristen Lowers, then the trio of Iorfida, Aryana Hicks and D'Yanis Jimenez converted 8 of 9 free throws to ice the win.

Jimenez finished with 15 points and Lowers chipped in 10 as the Tarpons won their third consecutive game. Next up is a road trip to Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday.

Andrew Jackson 58, Lake Highland Prep 51: The Tigers (17-2) handed the Highlanders just their second loss of the season behind 16 points from Andre Myers and 14 from Stephon Payne.

Brice Sensabaugh led Lake Highland Prep (14-2) with 15 points.

Both teams are back in action Saturday. Andrew Jackson will take on Bartow in the 1:40 p.m. game. Lake Highland Prep will meet Pembroke Pines Charter at 3:20 p.m.