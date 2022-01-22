ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Woods

By Sun photo by Chris Blake
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427KCg_0dsdJUnK00

Charlotte’s D. J. Woods slips past the FSU School’s defense and scores a layup basket during Friday night’s Wally Keller Classic game at Charlotte High School.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Golf, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fsu School#Charlotte High School
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
169
Followers
747
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy