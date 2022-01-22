Paramount Reschedules New Transformers, TMNT, and Quiet Place Films

There wasn’t much doubt that A Quiet Place Part III would be happening, since the idea took off in a way that had a lot of people leaning forward in anticipation as they tried to figure out what was going on and what was going to happen next. There were dozens of questions on the lips of many interested fans when the first movie came out, and when the second one came along, many people couldn’t help but be excited when the aliens were shown in greater detail. Apparently, with a third movie on the way, it does feel that people are going to want to see even more, and they’re bound to get the chance considering that it does sound as though the next movie won’t be a traditional follow-up as people are expecting. To clarify why this might be the case, it sounds as though the stars that people have grown used to won’t be returning to take on their expected roles, and that the third movie will be exploring the post-apocalyptic world that remains from a different perspective since this is a worldwide phenomenon.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO