Movies

Paramount Reschedules New Transformers, TMNT, and Quiet Place Films

SuperHeroHype
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Reschedules New Transformers, TMNT, and Quiet Place Films. Over the next few years, Paramount will roll out new entries in several of its most bankable franchises. But some of these films are hitting theaters later than expected. Earlier today, the studio shared its updated release calendar, revealing new dates for...

www.superherohype.com

SuperHeroHype

Tom Holland Discusses Uncharted Stuntwork in a New Featurette

Tom Holland Discusses Uncharted Stuntwork in a New Featurette. Years of gymnastics training may have prepared Tom Holland for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But his upcoming turn as Nathan Drake is Sony’s Uncharted movie proved to be a very different beast. In a new featurette, Holland explains the challenges of filming action scenes for the highly-anticipated video game adaptation. And surprisingly, it sounds like they were more difficult than any of his go-rounds as Peter Parker. You can check out what he had to say below.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar To Create First Feature Film, A Live-Action Comedy for Paramount Pictures

Kendrick Lamar is emerging from the shadows as his company with Dave Free, pgLang, partners with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker for a new feature film with Paramount Pictures. The film will be a live-action comedy that will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his,” as reported by Variety. All four men will produce the project while Paramount will manage theatrical distribution and licensing rights. The untitled film will also be available to stream on...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

A Quiet Place spin-off movie takes exciting step forward

The next instalment of the A Quiet Place franchise, which is not the next sequel after A Quiet Place: Part II but rather a spin-off of the series, is taking an exciting step forward. After Jeff Nichols left the spin-off project in October, fans were nervous about if and when...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Weekend Box Office, Paramount Release Date Delays, New Animated Transformers Movie, And Fixing Old/Bad CGI & FX | Daily COG

Weekend Box Office, Paramount Release Date Delays, New Animated Transformers Movie, And Fixing Old/Bad CGI & FX | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. In today’s episode, Kyle (@ThatKyleMalone) and Christine (@adorabledoom) discuss entertainment news from across The GenreVerse. Monday brings...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Multiple Paramount Films Delayed Including Mission Impossible

Sorry Paramount fans, the bad news just keeps on coming. In a highly controversial move, Paramount has announced that a whole gaggle of upcoming films is at this moment delayed. To those paying attention, this seems like par for the course. Multiple Paramount films were postponed in the last year, popular or not. One example is the delays of Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick. Funnily enough, Mission: Impossible 7 is once again one of the films getting delayed here. Beyond that, we know A Quiet Place 3, an animated Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles movie, and an animated Transformers movie are also delayed. It seems that all their big hitters are taking the bench.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, Strange New Worlds Renewed at Paramount+

On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that it would renew Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for additional seasons. Star Trek: Discovery will receive a 10-episode fifth season on the streaming service. The series is on midseason hiatus amid its fourth season and will return with new episodes on February 10th. Star Trek: Lower Decks is renewed for a fourth 10-episode season ahead of the debut of its 10-episode third season this summer. Discovery spinoff series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is renewed for its 10-episode second season ahead of its premiere on Paramount+ in May.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Paramount+’s New Halo Trailer Arrives This Sunday

Paramount+’s New Halo Trailer Arrives This Sunday. Disney isn’t the only major studio that uses football to plug its upcoming slate. This Sunday, January 30, the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will include a special treat for anyone who sticks around at halftime. During the break, Paramount+ will debut the new trailer for its upcoming Halo series. Check out the announcement below.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

You Had to Know A Quiet Place 3 was Coming

There wasn’t much doubt that A Quiet Place Part III would be happening, since the idea took off in a way that had a lot of people leaning forward in anticipation as they tried to figure out what was going on and what was going to happen next. There were dozens of questions on the lips of many interested fans when the first movie came out, and when the second one came along, many people couldn’t help but be excited when the aliens were shown in greater detail. Apparently, with a third movie on the way, it does feel that people are going to want to see even more, and they’re bound to get the chance considering that it does sound as though the next movie won’t be a traditional follow-up as people are expecting. To clarify why this might be the case, it sounds as though the stars that people have grown used to won’t be returning to take on their expected roles, and that the third movie will be exploring the post-apocalyptic world that remains from a different perspective since this is a worldwide phenomenon.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Dune,’ ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ lead Motion Picture Sound Editor (MPSE) nominations

The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) today announces nominees for the 69th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards. Nominees represent the work of the world’s most talented sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment, and student productions. Leading the...
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

NECA TMNT Leonardo as The Hunchback Revealed with Pre-Order

NECA have fully revealed the second Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover Ultimate figure and it is none other than Leonardo as The Hunchback. As NECA says, “He’s the brains behind the Monster… and he has the jar to prove it!”. You can already pre-order...
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Returns To Theaters For 40th Anniversary

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Returns To Theaters For 40th Anniversary. Nearly 40 years ago, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan helped revive the franchise after the first movie had a disappointing reception at the box office. Arguably, Star Trek II turned things around with an exciting story, a great villain, and one of the most memorable deaths in Star Trek history. Later this year, Star Trek II is heading back to theaters to celebrate its 40th anniversary, courtesy of Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Chukwudi Iwuji Shares How He Joined Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Chukwudi Iwuji Shares How He Joined Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Before Peacemaker dropped earlier this month, Chukwudi Iwuji wasn’t very well-known outside of theater or British film and TV productions. But his role on the new HBO Max series is giving a major signal boost to his career. Next year, this upswing will continue when he shows up in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Now, we finally know how Iwuji came aboard the long-awaited sequel.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

No Way Home Costume Designer on Recreating the Spider-Man Suits

No Way Home Costume Designer on Recreating the Spider-Man Suits. All of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man movies have given Peter Parker some new high-tech suits to wear. But while working on Spider-Man: No Way Home, costume designer Sanja Milkovic Hays didn’t just have to give Tom Holland’s character a wardrobe upgrade. She also had to revisit classic designs made famous by ex-Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, both of whom made their triumphant return to the franchise in the film’s third act. But surprisingly, the filmmakers couldn’t just dig through Sony’s vaults and pull their costumes out of storage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Paramount And Nickelodeon Boost Film & TV Animation Leadership Teams

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation on Thursday said it has hired Illumination and DreamWorks Animation veteran Latifa Ouaou as EVP Movies and Global Franchises, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, while Eryk Casemiro has been elevated to EVP Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. Both will be based in Los Angeles and report to Ramsey Naito, president of Animation for Paramount and Nickelodeon. Ouaou was most recently at Illumination, where she served as executive producer The Grinch and the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru. She previously was a producer at DWA where she worked on the Shrek franchise including Puss in Boots. In...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

A Quiet Place Spinoff Delayed Six Months

Paramount Pictures has announced that the next A Quiet Place movie, previously scheduled for a March 31, 2023 release, has been delayed by six months. The new spinoff film, whatever it ends up being called, is now on the schedule for September 22, 2023, according to Collider. The release date...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Roland Emmerich Reflects on His 1998 Godzilla Movie

Roland Emmerich Reflects on His 1998 Godzilla Movie. Nearly 25 years after it first hit theaters, the response to Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla hasn’t gotten any nicer. The film was routinely torn apart by critics and fans alike upon its release in 1998, largely due to its deviations from the original Japanese films that inspired it. Overall, the consensus seems to be that the studio never should have hired Emmerich to direct the movie in the first place. But surprisingly, it’s an assessment that Emmerich himself appears to wholeheartedly agree with.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Sam Raimi Spider-Man Trilogy Streams Free on Crackle Next Month

Sam Raimi Spider-Man Trilogy Streams Free on Crackle Next Month. What better way to celebrate Sam Raimi making a new Marvel movie, and his Spider-Man characters debuting in the MCU? Undoubtedly, after seeing several key performers from the Raimi-verse reprise their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, many fans will want to revisit their debuts. Maybe some will be older fans who caught them the first time around and want to enjoy again. Perhaps younger Marvel movie fans weren’t even aware of pre-Tom Holland Spideys. Well, just hang in there for one more week and enjoy them for free on ad-supported VOD. Crackle will make all three available starting Feb 1.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

New Uncharted Poster Heavily Sells the Falling Cargo Scene

New Uncharted Poster Heavily Sells the Falling Cargo Scene. It’s been the big money shot of the trailers. It became the focus of a featurette from Sony. And it is by far the most video game-like moment we’ve seen from the Uncharted movie so far. As Tom Holland‘s Nathan Drake falls from a cargo plane, he jumps from pallet to pallet trying to get back on. It only makes sense that the falling cargo moment would finally get its own poster. And indeed, Sony unveiled one today. Check it out below:
VIDEO GAMES

Community Policy