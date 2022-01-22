ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Drug Dropoff Day: Where you can get rid of unwanted prescription drugs Saturday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you have any unwanted medication to get rid of, several locations will be accepting them in the Miami Valley Saturday.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office said it is partnering with Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for Drug Dropoff Day on Saturday, January 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you have any unused or expired prescription medication, you can drop them off at the following locations:

  • Clark County: 3130 E. Main Street
  • Clark County: 10000 W. National Road
  • Montgomery County: 145 S. Warren Street

No liquid medications will be accepted, only pills. Yost said, “Safe disposal of medications can help ensure that they don’t end up in the wrong hands.”

