More COVID-19 test distribution sites opening up in NWA

By Justin Trobaugh
 7 days ago

BENTONVILLE, FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two more locations in Northwest Arkansas will be offering COVID-19 tests kits.

In-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed free of charge at the Bentonville Fire Department on January 22 starting at 8 a.m. while supplies last, according to a news release from the city of Bentonville.

It will be a drive-thru pick-up at Fire Station 1 at 800 SW A Street. Allocations will be one box containing two tests for individual pickup and three boxes up to six tests per family.

Fayetteville will also be getting more COVID-19 tests kits.

COVID-19 at-home test rollout: where to get at-home tests in Arkansas

According to Nate Green with the Northwest Arkansas Council, the organization is working with the Centers for Disease Control and several community partners to open a mass COVID-19 PCR testing site at the Washinton County Fairgrounds.

Green says the site is expected to open at full capacity on February 2. PCR tests will be available at the site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

The NWA Council will have a link to register for tests on its website and social media when it becomes available.

Arkansas panel OKs agencies enforcing vaccine requirement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have cleared the way for state-run health care facilities to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday effectively approved requests by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The agencies requested […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Fayetteville schools raise teacher salaries; smaller districts worried about recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School Board voted unanimously to give teachers and staff across the district raises. Officials from the district say that they did so to keep Fayetteville competitive as schools around the country are on the hunt for staff. “We want to make it an attractive position so that we can […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Local school nurses in need of extra support during Omicron

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There is another shortage hitting local school districts, school nurses. Districts are looking for more school nurse substitutes to help provide relief to school nurses. Diane Parker has been a school nurse with Alma School District for more than 40 years. She said these past two years have been very hard. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
