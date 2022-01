A week after the Minnesota Gophers women’s hockey team proved to the world that they still deserve the remain in the top tier of women’s college hockey teams in the nation, they get another chance to prove they aren’t just a one trick pony. The #2/4 Minnesota Gophers head to Columbus to face the #2/3 Ohio State Buckeyes in a weekend series that may determine the WCHA regular season champion. Minnesota will look to try and snap a five game losing streak to Ohio State and their head coach former Gopher star Nadine Muzerall.

