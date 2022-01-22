ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Flees After Collision with Another Vehicle Shears Power Pole

A two-vehicle collision in North Hollywood left one vehicle severely damaged while the other vehicle fled the scene.Zak Holman/KNN

North Hollywood, Los Angeles: A two-vehicle collision left one vehicle severely damaged after it sheared a power pole, and the other vehicle fled the scene.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Coldwater Canyon and Saticoy Street on Friday, Jan. 21, at around 6:00 a.m. in North Hollywood, a Los Angeles neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded and located a single dark-colored SUV that had sheared a power pole after a collision with an unknown vehicle that fled. Firefighters used a high voltage detector to determine the downed power pole and lines were not energized.

An elderly man was evaluated at the scene. It is unknown if he was transported to a hospital at the time of this report. The cause of the collision is not known at this time. LAPD Valley Traffic division is handling the investigation.

