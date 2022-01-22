ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach house fire displaces 4 residents, 4 dogs

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihOJc_0dsdGWAT00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Four residents and their four pet dogs are now displaced after a house fire Friday evening.

Virginia Beach Fire Department received a call around 8:30 p.m., for a fire in the 1000 block of Saw Pen Point Trail.

The fire was of a two-story home single family residence. According to crews, the fire was in the chimney that got to the first floor and attic.

Four adults and their four dogs are now all displaced, however, no injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach House#Dog#House Fire#Pet Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy