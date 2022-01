Is Overwatch 2 Xbox exclusive now? After the incredible news that Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion USD shocked the gaming world, this leaves a big question mark regarding all of the publisher’s major upcoming games and whether or not they will come out on PlayStation platforms anymore. So, will Overwatch 2 come to PS4 and PS5 after all? Or, is Overwatch 2 an Xbox exclusive game now? Here’s what’s known so far.

