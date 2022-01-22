ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys basketball: Ewing rallies to top Notre Dame

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Junior Kenny Rankin tallied 15 points and eight rebounds as Ewing rallied to a 53-50 win over Notre Dame in Ewing. Junior Grady Griffin finished with 11 points, 10...

