Boys basketball: Ewing rallies to top Notre Dame
Junior Kenny Rankin tallied 15 points and eight rebounds as Ewing rallied to a 53-50 win over Notre Dame in Ewing. Junior Grady Griffin finished with 11 points, 10...www.nj.com
Junior Kenny Rankin tallied 15 points and eight rebounds as Ewing rallied to a 53-50 win over Notre Dame in Ewing. Junior Grady Griffin finished with 11 points, 10...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0