Boys basketball: Ewing rallies to top Notre Dame

Nolan Jess is a marked man, and he knows it. “The bull’s eye on my back, I never feel the pressure too much,” the senior on the Gloucester County Institute of Technology boys’ swimming team said. “It’s been something I have grown up with for a while now. Everyone tries to catch me and do what I am doing in the pool. Each year, I have to come out and show why I have the bull’s eye on my back and prove to myself that I can continue to grow and get faster.”

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO