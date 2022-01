It has been quite the season thus far for the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats, especially for their sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin. Mathurin was coming off a freshman season where he impressed scouts enough to garner some potential interest in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft before ultimately deciding to come back to school for one more season. That was the right call in more ways than one.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO