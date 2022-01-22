ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks edge Heat for third straight victory

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBHvv_0dsdEeCz00

Trae Young scored 28 points and Kevin Huerter added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks hung on to beat the visiting Miami Heat 110-108 on Friday and extend their winning streak to three games.

Atlanta nearly blew an 18-point second half lead when the Heat made six 3s in the final quarter and pulled to within a point in the final minute.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler missed an open layup on a lob with 22.8 seconds left that would have given Miami the lead. After Young made one of two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining, Butler missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 5.4 seconds left that would have won the game. Miami’s Max Strus grabbed the rebound but was falling away and his desperation follow-up shot wasn’t close.

Young had four 3-pointers and Huerter knocked down five from distance. John Collins had 15 points and seven rebounds and De’Andre Hunter added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Miami was led by Bam Adebayo with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists and Duncan Robinson with 19, including five 3s. Buter had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Miami has won two of three meetings with Atlanta.

After leading 31-30 at the end of the first quarter, the Hawks found their shooting touch and led by as many as 14 points. Atlanta shot 59.5 percent in the first half and got 16 points from Young to lead 60-51 at the break.

Miami was more intense on defense to open the second half and cut the lead to four points on a 3-pointer by Butler at 7:17. But the Hawks responded with an 11-2 run to re-establish a 13-point lead at 77-64. Atlanta took an 88-74 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Heat played without second-leading scorer Tyler Herro (health and safety protocols) and Kyle Lowry (personal). The Hawks were without Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness).

The Hawks play again on Sunday at Charlotte. Miami returns home to start a three-game homestand on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Hawks explode to win their fifth straight over Kings

Don’t look now, but the Hawks team that made an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals last year has arrived. On Wednesday, they had an opportunity to win their fifth straight, inching closer to the .500 mark on the season, and they didn’t disappoint the home crowd. Coming...
NBA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Hawks cruise past Celtics for sixth straight win

Trae Young and John Collins each scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Atlanta Hawks beat the visiting Boston Celtics 108-92 on Friday to earn their sixth consecutive win. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points and was instrumental in an 18-2 fourth-quarter run that allowed the Hawks to turn...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
James Harden
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Trae Young
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks capture sixth straight victory with stingy defense, more second-unit heroics

After a lengthy home losing streak, as well as losing 11-of-14 contests overall prior to a national TV victory with the Milwaukee Bucks last week, the Atlanta Hawks have suddenly found a winning combination. In Friday night’s contest, the Boston Celtics fought back from a 17-point deficit to make it just a one-point game at multiple points in the fourth quarter, but Atlanta’s resolve (and defense) eventually made for a comfortable 108-92 win, their sixth straight in that category.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Atlanta is currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Atlanta#The Atlanta Hawks
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Lamar Odom Receives Chain with Kobe and Gigi Pendant

Lamar Odom received an unexpected gift on the second anniversary of the deaths of Kobe and Gigi Bryant. According to TMZ, Odom, a friend of Kobe Bryant and former Lakers star, received a new chain with a pendant that honored the late legend and his daughter. Odom played alongside Kobe...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen Are Over: "It Wasn't Great To Begin With."

Over the past few months, Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has spoken honestly about his opinion on his former teammate, Michael Jordan. In a series of interviews, and in his book, Pippen bashed the 6x Champ, going so far as to call him selfish for retiring ahead of the 1993-94 season. Pippen said plenty of other harsh things about Jordan and fans no longer have any doubt that Scottie holds a lot of resentment about his past, much of which surfaced in 'The Last Dance.'
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

38K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy