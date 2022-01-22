ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers power past Celtics

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ryzr6_0dsdEbYo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvuQJ_0dsdEbYo00

Jusuf Nurkic had 29 points and 17 rebounds as the visiting Portland Trail Blazers held the Boston Celtics without a field goal for the final 7:19 of the game in a 109-105 victory Friday night.

Robert Covington hit a 3-pointer to give Portland a 103-102 lead with 32 seconds left before Jayson Tatum made two foul shots six seconds later to put Boston ahead.

Nurkic’s hook shot gave the Blazers the lead with 13 seconds left, and he sealed the victory with two free throws with 0.8 seconds left.

CJ McCollum contributed 24 points, Anfernee Simons added 21, and Ben McLemore had 12 for Portland, which avenged a 145-117 loss to the Celtics on Dec. 4.

Tatum scored 27 to pace Boston, which lost its second straight and fell one game under .500 at 23-24. Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, Grant Williams added 13 and Romeo Langford had 12.

Boston took its biggest lead of the game at 100-89 with 7:19 to play after Langford and Payton Pritchard hit consecutive 3-pointers and Williams scored on a layup.

Portland answered with 11 straight points and tied the game at 100 on Nassir Little’s dunk with 1:37 remaining.

Brown made two foul shots with 41.5 seconds left to break a Celtics’ scoring drought that lasted nearly seven minutes.

Portland made six of its first eight 3-point attempts and took a 30-25 lead into the second quarter. The Blazers extended their lead to 15 before Boston responded with a 22-5 run.

Brown drilled a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give the Celtics a 58-54 advantage at the half.

Robert Williams III returned following a two-game absence and had five points and 10 rebounds for Boston, which shot 11 of 37 (29.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Tatum was 0-for-6 from 3-point range and has missed his last 20 shots from beyond the arc.

Boston played its sixth straight game without forward Marcus Smart, who is working on his conditioning following a stint in the health and safety protocol.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

NBA trade rumors: Celtics inquired about reunion with veteran center

It sure sounds like the Boston Celtics are in the market for another big man ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The Celtics called the Houston Rockets about Daniel Theis and did some "due diligence" on the veteran center, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported Wednesday. An undrafted free agent who signed...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ trade plans for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, per Jusuf Nurkic

Damian Lillard isn’t going anywhere. But as the February 10th trade deadline fast approaches, the prevailing assumption had been that the Portland Trail Blazers would actively seek deals for pretty much any other player on the roster—especially the veterans that have long comprised this team’s core. Don’t tell that to Jusuf Nurkic, though.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Mclemore
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Nassir Little
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#The Boston Celtics#Avenged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
theScore

Embiid pays Alvarado's $2K fine after altercation

Joel Embiid and Jose Alvarado received double technical fouls after getting into an altercation during Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans. Both players were fined for receiving technical fouls due to the incident, although Embiid offered to cover Alvarado's $2,000 penalty. The 76ers star said Alvarado's work ethic played a part in his decision to help out the undrafted guard.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

38K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy