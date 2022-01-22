ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Woman struck and killed by train in St. Landry Parish

By Jim Hummel
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a train.

The crash happened near Jennings Road and Highway 190. According to deputies, a woman walking alongside the tracks was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train at 3:16 p.m. Friday.

The woman has been identified as Heather Wells Compton of Opelousas.

In light of the crash, deputies are out with a reminder to be cautious around railroad tracks.

"Law Enforcement wants to remind everyone that it is illegal to be on or walk near the tracks. Trains cannot stop quickly and have an overhang of 3 feet from the tracks. Our heart and prayers are with the family. " Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux wrote in a statement.

IN THIS ARTICLE
