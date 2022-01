WWE kicked off 2022 with a chaotic Day 1 pay-per-view as Brock Lesnar, mere hours after his match with Roman Reigns was canceled due to COVID-19, won a five-way to become the new WWE Champion. That brings us to Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view where both Reigns and Lesnar's championship reigns could be in jeopardy as the WrestleMania 38 main event is reportedly a) still Reigns vs. Lesnar and b) won't be a Champion vs. Champion match. So what does that mean for Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley? Who will actually win the two Rumble matches? And what about these new Ronda Rousey rumors?

