COVID metrics in Alabama remain near all time highs, but some promising trends are starting to develop that could indicate the omicron surge is near its peak. Alabama’s 7-day average for new COVID cases per day, along with the state’s positivity rate, has started to fall, especially in some of the state’s largest counties. The Birmingham and Mobile areas in particular have seen significant improvement after getting hit hard by omicron early in the surge.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO