Half his lifetime ago, Rory McIlroy made his first start at the Dubai Desert Classic. The year was 2006. McIlroy was 16 at the time and playing as an amateur. He shot 72-72 to miss the cut by a shot. But he left with an unforgettable memory anyway thanks to his enthusiastic pursuit of childhood hero Tiger Woods. It was the first time the two had played in the same field, and McIlroy took full advantage of the access.

GOLF ・ 23 HOURS AGO