ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn students camping out for basketball tickets

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vg97L_0dsdDEQ000

Auburn, Al (WRBL) – Basketball fever firmly has it’s grip on The Plains. This Saturday the #2 Auburn Tigers will host the #12 Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena. This will be the first time Auburn Arena has hosted a game where both teams are inside the AP Top 12.
While the game tips off on Saturday afternoon, Friday students started to camp out in front of Auburn Arena. Why are they making a temporary home there? For students, tickets for home games are given on a first come, first serve basis. These fans are willing to brave below freezing temperatures overnight in order to get a ticket for the marquee matchup against Kentucky.

“It’s going to get down to 28, but it’s going to feel like 20 tonight,” said sophomore Jennings McGill.

While some will sleep in their warm beds Friday night, students in the newly named “Pearlville” tent city say their spirits are sky high.

“It’s been very positive. Everybody is like super excited. We made a group chat, and everyone has kits here. We have a big tent line so we can help each other out in the morning when it’s time to get in line,” said McGill.


Later on Friday night, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl and members of the Auburn Men’s basketball team visited their die hard fans in their campsite. The Tigers also brought pizza as a way to say thank you to their rapid fans simply known as The Jungle.

#12 Kentucky and #2 Auburn will tip off their game at 1:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Williams Rewriting Brookstone’s Records

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – The Brookstone Girls Basketball Team has a player that’s currently rewriting the record books. Taiylor Williams, who’s just a junior, has already created a pretty amazing career. Earlier this season she scored her 1,000th point in her career and she’s already become the school’s all time leading scorer. So far this […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Rance Gillespie Era Starts At Brookstone

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – There’s a new era of Brookstone Cougars football. Rance Gillespie, who has close to 20 years of head coaching experience, will take over the Brookstone football program. Gillespie comes to Columbus after spending the past five seasons leading Hart County. The Bulldogs made the post season every year under Coach Gillespie. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Athletes of the Week: Columbus High Wrestling

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus High Blue Devil wrestling team certainly put in the work this season en route to a 15-2 record. Did we also mention that the team was also undefeated in region competition?“We were able to win the last three matches of the dual and it helped us to finish third […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Pearl
Person
Sky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers#Camping#Auburn Arena#Home Games#Ap#Mcgill#The Auburn Men#Jungle#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) – Attorneys say a teenager charged with killing four students at Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense. A summary of case filings available online says a notice was filed Thursday. The notice should lead to mental health exams of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

New off-road vehicle trail opens in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Lakepoint State Park celebrated the soft opening of their off-road vehicle trail just in time for spring break. The brand-new clay trail is located where the golf course used to be, and people can now bring in their side-by-sides to ride the course and provide feedback for improvements. “We’re going to […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy