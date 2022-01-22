ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Police seeking help locating missing 72-year-old man

By Wells Foster
 7 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help locating Robert Weaver, 72, of Lansing.

Weaver was last seen wearing a navy blue University of Michigan coat, maroon and black checkered pajamas and carrying an orange walker with a black seat. He was last seen on the 200 block of W Jolly at around 4:00 p.m. today.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police department at 517-483-4600 or dial 911.

A photo of Weaver has not yet been released. We will update this article if the LPD releases a photo.

