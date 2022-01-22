Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Fatally Shot 14-Year-Old Boy in Pasadena

Photo: Getty Images

PASADENA (CNS) - Authorities today announced a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old boy in the head in Pasadena.

Pasadena Police Department officers were called about 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 1600 block of North Los Robles Avenue, three blocks north of Washington Boulevard, by fire department paramedics who were treating the boy in the area, according to Lt. Keith Gomez of the Pasadena Police Department.

The paramedics were in the area on an unrelated call when a man driving a white Toyota stopped and asked for help with the boy, who was sitting in the front passenger seat with at least one gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries Thursday.

Police also responded at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shooting of a 20-year-old West Covina man at the intersection of Los Robles Avenue and Eldora Road, about three blocks south of Washington Boulevard, soon after the boy was shot, police said.

The condition of the second victim was not immediately known.

Detectives determined the 14-year-old boy was injured in the shooting at the intersection of Los Robles Avenue and Eldora Road before he was driven to the paramedics, and evidence was recovered from the scene, Gomez said.

Police identified 24-year-old Pasadena resident Alexis Ibarra and arrested him in the 600 block of Mar Vista Avenue. Officers also recovered a firearm ``and other evidence'' linking him to the shooting.

Ibarra was booked for murder and attempted murder, and his bail was set at $4 million.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a ``criminal gang incident,'' Gomez said. The white Toyota in which the boy was shot also matched the suspect vehicle in a robbery and shooting that occurred in Pasadena near Villa Park on Sunday, and investigators were working to determine if the Sunday shooting and Tuesday shooting were related.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the shooting that occurred Sunday.