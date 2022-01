Broomfield residents remain concerned with a Jan. 14 event at the Northwest A oil and gas pad, near Zuni Street and 160th Avenue. At Tuesday night’s Broomfield City Council meeting, multiple residents spoke up about the frightening moment and their concerns for a possible similar event happening again in the future. There has also been some confusion on the exact timeline of events, and residents are concerned about how the situation was handled and communicated to the community.

