Rising bantamweight talent Said Nurmagomedov is ready to challenge superstar Sean O’Malley. The Russian called out the Suga Show for running away from a fight. It didn’t take too long for Said Nurmagomedov to start putting his business to the public on Twitter. The Russian fighter joined the social media platform very recently and bantamweight superstar Sean O’Malley seems to be the first victim of his call-out. Nurmagomedov is determined to end the hype around O’Malley.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO