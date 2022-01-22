Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gillies Passes Away at 67

Hellebuyck is 0-4-2 since his last win on Jan. 13, the longest losing streak of his career. He made just 28 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Canucks on Thursday, just the fourth time he’s lost to them in 15 games in his career, and as a whole looked listless and disinterested. They’re in danger of missing the playoffs if this malaise continues, but in retrospect, it’s been a pretty good run. Over the past four seasons, Hellebuyck ranks second in wins, and perhaps constantly facing tough Central Division opponents has simply just been too taxing. He remains a solid goalie in most standard fantasy leagues, but unless the Jets turn it around, managers should think about upgrading if there is a better goalie available.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO