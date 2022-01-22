ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gillies Passes Away at 67

By Steven Ellis
The Hockey News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hockey world lost a legend on Friday. Clark Gillies, who helped the New York Islanders win four Stanley Cup championships from 1980-83, passed away at the age of 67, the team has confirmed. GIllies played most of his career with the franchise, getting selected fourth overall in...

