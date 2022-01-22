ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Police are investigating two shootings and reports of shots fired in York City

By Jeremy Jenkins
WGAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. — Police are investigating two shootings, and a report of shots fired in York City Friday night. According to the York County...

Grateful 1
7d ago

just read that wolf said york gun violence is one of the cities where its growing. With the growing trend of low bail or no bail offered. its time to reverse this. if one uses a gun to commit a crime, let them sit in jail. public safety should outweigh a criminal right. utilizing house arrest at this time should also be considered. this doesn't effect innocent until proven guilty. it means that law enforcement found enough evidence to charge. now DA'S need to back PD and judges need to stop being soft. the process is not pretty but jail is not suppose to be. if you commited the crime be prepared to suffer the consequences. public safety should be the first concern in gun violence cases. not the suspects rights.

