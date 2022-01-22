ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders breeze past Coyotes to move out of last place, above .500

By Ethan Sears
NYPost
NYPost
 7 days ago

Over .500? Check. Out of the basement? Check.

The Islanders checked off both those goals on Friday night at UBS Arena — and finally won a game in which they decidedly outclassed their opposition. Yes, it was the lowly Coyotes, but this game looked the way it was supposed to look: A 4-0 Islanders win in which Brock Nelson scored twice, Ilya Sorokin earned his fourth shutout of the season and the result wasn’t in much doubt beyond the first period.

At 14-13-6, the Islanders are back over .500 for the first time since Nov. 11. And with 34 points, they’ve jumped the Devils and Flyers in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders didn’t get their first shot on net until more than 10 minutes into the game, but once they broke the initial drought, things came more easily.

Scott Mayfield put them up 1-0 with a slap shot from the right point with 6:09 to go in the first period. A few minutes later, Mayfield assisted Austin Czarnik with a cross-ice feed that Czarnik deposited into an open Arizona net to double the lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tD8kj_0dsd8Rmn00
Scott Mayfield celebrates with teammates after his first period goal.

Against bottom-feeding Arizona, that was enough to be pretty comfortable.

Though the Islanders didn’t score again until early in the third period, they played one of their cleanest defensive games of the season, suppressing and blocking enough shots that Sorokin was only called upon to make 17 saves, few of which gave him any trouble.

“It’s a good sign when that’s happening,” Mayfield said. “We’ve kinda been able to put it together here for a little bit. Things seem like they’re coming together.”

At 1:22 of the third, a two-on-one rush gave Nelson an easy look at goal, which he converted with a wrist shot to make it 3-0. That put an end to what little suspense lingered. Nelson added another with 10 minutes to go in the game, sliding the puck in from Anthony Beauvillier on a rush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shZSp_0dsd8Rmn00
Brock Nelson scores during the third period.

The Islanders might have the look of a team that’s rolling — they’ve now earned points in eight of nine games — but none of their wins during the current run have come against teams in playoff position. They’ve done what they need to do, but have yet to prove it against the sort of competition they’ll need to beat to maintain their climb into relevance.

That chance will come on Saturday when the Maple Leafs, who battered the Islanders 3-0 at UBS Arena in November, make a return visit.

On Friday, all the Islanders could do was beat the team in front of them — a goal they accomplished with ease.

“I think that’s the style we want to play,” Mayfield said. “When we got in their end we were able to control the puck. We didn’t give them easy exits.”

There’s still a long way to go. But when they wake up on Saturday, the Islanders will be happy to finally see teams below them in the standings.

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
pinalcentral.com

Coyotes react to report of move to ASU facility

GLENDALE – Discussions between the Arizona Coyotes and Arizona State about the Coyotes utilizing the brand-new multipurpose Arena in Tempe have intensified, PHNX Sports reported Thursday morning. The City of Glendale announced on August 19 via Twitter that the 2021-22 season would be the NHL club’s final season competing...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Austin Czarnik
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Scott Mayfield
markerzone.com

SABRES' AARON DELL SUSPENDED FOR HIT ON SENS DRAKE BATHERSON

Aaron Dell's hit on Drake Batherson has landed the Buffalo Sabres goaltender a multi-game suspension. The NHL's Department of PLayer Safety has announced Dell will sit for three games for his actions during a match with the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night. You can view the full ruling from DoPs below....
NHL
PensBurgh

Add “collapsed lung” to your Penguins weird injury Bingo card

Drew O’Connor has been a bit on the fringes of the lineup and roster for a while, he played one game recently on January 2nd and then was added to the COVID list. When O’Connor returned, it was out in California, playing January 13th against Los Angeles and then again on January 15th against San Jose. The Penguins returned from the west coast soon after and announced O’Connor was on the injured reserve with an unspecified injury. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was able to specify just what the injury was, and, look out!
NHL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy