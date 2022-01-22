ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAMS provides teens with safe space to perform

By Blake DeVine
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A local nonprofit putting music into the hands of Santa Barbara’s at-risk youth is bringing back its Teen Night this evening.

Every Friday night, Jasmine’s Alternative Music School on Milpas Street will open for free to teens.

The studio is lined up with instruments — a drum set, guitars, basses, amps, percussion instruments, pianos, banjos and ukuleles — that any teen is welcome to use.

After enduring through two years of tough times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, JAMS aims to create a safe space for teens to gather together and explore music.

“Music transforms lives and creates community among all ages,” Star Jasmine Music Foundation founder Nancy Earle said. “Learning and playing music provides a much-needed social and creative environment, along with a sense of belonging.”

The nonprofit is also hosting a benefit concert on Saturday, January 29th at SoHo, which will support its various music programs.

