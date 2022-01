Actress Ion Overman appeared in the movie Madea Goes to Jail in 2009. Now, she may be starring in her own version of the movie. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Overman is facing federal charges for filing a fraudulent application for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), along with 18 other people who applied for the loans with Mark C. Mason Jr. They were all recently indicted in Georgia on charges they defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program for a total of more than $3 million.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO