Like to spend an evening with Silk Sonic? The R&B duo consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak. is about to hit the road from February 2022. So, save your dates and get ready to groove with some of their hits live. If you’re a fan of the duo, this is an opportunity you wouldn’t want to miss. Silk Sonic shows are full of fun, allowing you to be immersed in their music. If you haven’t booked Silk Sonic tickets yet, now would be an excellent time to score them.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO