Hazel Green senior signs up for US Army after high school

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — You’ve seen lots of high schoolers sign letters of intent to join a college to play sports. On Friday, there was a different kind of signing day today in Hazel Green.

Senior Kevin Asquith signed to join the U.S. Army after he finishes high school.

A ceremony was held Friday for the Hazel Green High student. Asquith says he knows he has a bright future ahead – and he’s looking forward to it.

“I got a big future ahead of me,” Asquith said. “I’m shipping off after high school. There is a lot in store for me and I can’t wait to open up and see what there is.”

Kevin’s recruiter says he’s done this in other cities with other future cadets, but this is the first one that he knows of in North Alabama.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.