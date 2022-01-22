ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Master’ Film Review: Regina Hall Faces the Haunting of Racism Past Alongside Very Contemporary Oppression

By William Bibbiani
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Writer-director Mariama Diallo’s debut feature “Master” doesn’t just blur the lines between the horror genre and institutionalized racism; it convincingly argues that there’s no meaningful difference. If ghost stories are all about people forced to live with a traumatic past, then surely every inch...

Vibe

Jasmine Guy Talks Role In Lifetime Thriller ‘Vanished’ And Realities Of Womanhood

If you haven’t heard, esteemed actress and Black Hollywood icon, Jasmine Guy, is set to star in the upcoming Lifetime thriller, Vanished: Searching For My Sister. In the Tim Woodward Jr.-direct movie, fellow actress Tatyana Ali plays a set of twins (Jada and Kayla) who are the complete opposite of one another, personality-wise, with Jada being more wholesome while Kayla is rebellious with a dark side. Recently divorced, Kayla asks her sister to watch her daughter while she goes to set up a new home for them, but never returns. A worried Jada files a missing person’s report with Detective...
MOVIES
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch Admits His ‘Zoolander 2’ Non-Binary Character ‘Backfired a Little Bit’

Benedict Cumberbatch and Penélope Cruz joined forces for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, but it was not the first time the two performers had collaborated on screen. Cumberbatch and Cruz both had roles in Ben Stiller’s comedy “Zoolander 2,” a critical flop in 2016 that also bombed at the box office with just $28 million in the U.S. Cumberbatch’s casting as a non-binary fashion model named All proved problematic, and the actor admitted to Cruz that he would not be cast in the role had the sequel been made today. “There was a lot of contention around...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheWrap

‘The Janes’ Film Review: Candid Doc Shares Extraordinary History of Underground Abortion Network

They had names like Heather, Martha, Marie, Jody and Judith. But they called themselves the Janes. And between 1968 and 1973, they performed approximately 11,000 underground abortions in Chicago. Their stories, which they share in Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes’ powerfully forthright documentary, “The Janes,” remain stunning five decades later. (The group also inspired a fictional movie premiering at Sundance this year titled “Call Jane.”)
MOVIES
Deadline

How ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Writer-Director Jane Campion Explores “The Vulnerability, The Brutality, And The Fear” Of Toxic Masculinity

“I have tennis elbow” Jane Campion says, stretching an arm out across the Zoom screen from her temporary Joshua Tree home. She’s in California for the release of her film The Power of the Dog—a Western set in Montana and shot in her native New Zealand. Despite what her repetitive strain injury might suggest, Campion is by no means Wimbledon-ready. She has only learned tennis very recently during the pandemic and seems delighted by the humbling surrender of trying something new. “I just can’t tell you the excitement I felt one night when I was playing with my coach and I hit...
MOVIES
