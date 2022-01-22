ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs fan with Mahomes tattoo on chest seeks autograph to match

By Jacob Kittilstad
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y97nC_0dsd6QXy00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A playoff run for the Kansas City Chiefs might mean a new t-shirt for some fans or new jersey for others.

But for a few passionate fans, it also means new ink, a tattoo to make the moment special. One diehard member of Chiefs Kingdom dreams of achieving his latest, permanent goal.

Covered in ice, the Northland Fountain looks like a polar bear enclosure. It’s lone resident: 27-year-old Will Moran.

“[I’m a] big Chiefs fan, a big Patrick Mahomes fan. Ride or die,” Moran said.

Records that could be broken in the Chiefs-Bills playoff rematch

He got a Mahomes tattoo the week before the first playoff game during the season the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

“I knew he was something special, and I knew he was going to do it,” Moran said, at times unable to suppress his urge to cheer, hoot, and holler for the Chiefs.

His friend Kevin Schaeffler said he’s always like this, “the life of the party.”

“He just showed up one day, for me, and he had the tattoos. And he had this whole backstory behind them,” Schaeffler said.

He goes to every game — without his shirt on, something friends like Schaeffler think is pretty crazy.

“Honestly I had nosebleeds,” Moran said, describing his seats for the Chiefs-Steelers game last week. “But me and my friend came down [to the lower bowl] during early pre-game, and we just started hanging out down there.”

Chiefs All-Time Leading Scorer Joins KOLR10 to talk Chiefs vs. Bills

That’s where he got his latest idea.

“My ultimate goal, my next tattoo is to get Mahomes to sign it, ‘Patrick Mahomes.’ And then get a tattoo right over it,” Moran said.

It’s an admitted longshot. And, he repeats, he’s ride or die for the Chiefs whether it happens or — more likely — doesn’t.

“If I want to be the biggest fan there is or one of the biggest fans there is in the world, I feel like I have to put in the work. I have to put in actions. I have to do the crazy stuff that makes us crazy,” Moran said.

But to Moran, it’s like his Super Bowl, and he has his own fans.

“I think it’s realistic. I think it could happen. Yeah, I really do. If he believes it can happen, it can happen,” Schaeffler said.

Moran said he feels like some people judge him as he cheers on the Chiefs shirtless with his Mahomes tattoo.

Mahomes vs. Allen: Is it the new Brady vs. Manning?

“But honestly I don’t care. I am who I am,” he said. “People can either love me or hate me. And it is what it is.”

He’s a self-admitted goofball who can handle the cold on gameday.

“I ain’t going to lie. I had a few beers in me. But you just gotta do what you gotta do. You got to get crazy. You got to get loud. You gotta get pumped. You gotta go!” Moran said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Chiefs fans donations amount to 178k for the Patricia Allen Fund

BUFFALO N.Y. — Chiefs fans generosity following their historic divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills has paid off. Oishei Children’s Hospital tweeted out they raised $178,000 for the Patricia Allen Fund, named after Josh Allen’s grandmother, who passed away in November 2020, just before a game Allen played in. There were 9800 donations within a […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Chiefs Kingdom#Bills
ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Gay arrested on misdemeanor

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. --  Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property after he broke a vacuum and other items during an argument, putting his status for Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in question. Gay pleaded not guilty Thursday...
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Independent

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée hits out at ‘shameful’ hate after being blasted for spraying champagne

Brittany Matthews has hit out at “pathetic” and “shameful” trolls on social media who called her out for spraying champagne on unsuspecting spectators from a balcony after Kansas’ all-star Quarterback’s wild win over Buffalo bills.Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée and mother of his child, Ms Matthews, has responded to the criticism by sharing a series of supportive tweets she has been receiving from her friends and also launched an anti-bullying campaign.“I find it pretty pathetic that people care more about clicks & engagement more than someone’s well being. Let’s be better,” Ms Matthews said in a tweet on Thursday.Ms Matthews had to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for AFC, NFC Championship: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow erupt for a combined 800 yards passing

The NFL is down to its final four teams, and a trip to Super Bowl LVI is on the line when Championship Weekend kicks off on Sunday. It was an absolutely wild divisional round slate during which every single game was determined on the final play of the game. Now, the Chiefs and Bengals remain in the AFC, while it'll be the 49ers and Rams duking it out for the NFC title.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Former Chiefs TE talks AFC Championship with KOLR10

SPRINGFIELD — Ahead of the AFC Championship this Sunday, our Jesse Inman broke down keys to the game with former Chiefs TE Jason Dunn. If the Chiefs want to advance to Super Bowl for the third straight year, they’ll need to get revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals. On January 2nd, the Chiefs traveled to Paul […]
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Chiefs weather report

Round 1 of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs was an epic Week 17 duel in the Queen City. While the game was played late in the regular season, the weather was as good as you could hope for. If there’s one thing that fans of both franchises should be...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy