Saudi-led coalition says Yemen prison hit by airstrike hadn't been reported to UN, Red Cross as a protected site

Pictures and video footage have emerged showing the moments before and after a US Navy fighter jet crashed into the South China Sea while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier.In the video, which has circulated widely on social media, the plane – an F-35C stealth fighter – approaches the landing deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, during a routine operation. The footage shows the plane coming in to land and then disappearing from view with a bang, but the clip cuts off before the crash itself can be seen.Still images are also circulating showing the...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO