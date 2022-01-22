Proposed bill would almost double Hawaii’s minimum wage by 2026

House of Representatives Speaker Scott K. Saiki discussed legislative priorities during opening day of the 2022 Legislative session on Wednesday. “I know that the past seven months have not been easy for you and your constituents. Just when we thought the pandemic was over, the surge overcame all of us. I know that you have worked in your communities to vaccinate and test thousands and thousands of people, Saiki said in his opening day remarks.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO