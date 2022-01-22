ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed bill would almost double Hawaii’s minimum wage by 2026

By Bryce Moore
A proposed bill to almost double Hawaii's minimum wage by 2026 is under consideration by State lawmakers. Wage increases will come in steps if the bill becomes law.

