Proposed bill would almost double Hawaii’s minimum wage by 2026
A proposed bill to almost double Hawaii's minimum wage by 2026 is under consideration by State lawmakers. Wage increases will come in steps if the bill becomes law.
A proposed bill to almost double Hawaii's minimum wage by 2026 is under consideration by State lawmakers. Wage increases will come in steps if the bill becomes law.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0