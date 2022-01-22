ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Oath Keepers are accused of plotting to storm the Capitol

By Denise Lu, Eleanor Lutz
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn laying out the sedition charge against Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keeper militia, and 10 others, federal prosecutors have built a timeline of events as evidence...

The Independent

Oath Keepers leader’s wife reveals photos of elaborate tunnel ‘escape’ network in backyard

The estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Tasha Adams, has shared images of Mr Rhodes’ “training hole” for his planned “elaborate” network of escape tunnels he allegedly was working to construct in his backyard. A federal judge cited testimony from Ms Adams concerning the tunnels on Wednesday in a court order in which Mr Rhodes was denied bond. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, as well as other crimes, in connection to his activities surrounding the insurrection on 6 January last year.“Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Court Memo: Oath Keepers Leader Plotted to ‘Scare the Shit’ Out of Congress on Jan. 6

The federal government wants Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes detained, without bail, pending his trial on the charges of seditious conspiracy for attempting to block the ascension of Joe Biden to the White House by force. “The weight of the evidence of Rhodes’s dangerousness is immense,” government lawyers argue in a memo filed Thursday in district court (embedded below). Insisting that Rhodes “spearheaded” the conspiracy to block the peaceful transfer of power, the government writes that Rhodes needs to be jailed to “protect the community, ensure his return to court, and safeguard the integrity of evidence and the proceedings.” The filing offers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

My Dad Attacked Cops at the Capitol Riot. I Turned Him In.

On January 5 last year, Guy Reffitt, a member of the Texas Three Percenters militia, packed his AR-15 rifle and a Smith & Wesson pistol into his wife’s car and set off on the 1,300-mile journey from Wylie, Texas, to Washington, D.C. The next day, armed with the pistol,...
WYLIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#The New York Times
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter lashes out as CNN interview sends him back to jail

An accused Capitol rioter and a member of the Proud Boys is going back to jail after saying that he could repeat his 6 January actions. Federal prosecutors moved to have Josh Pruitt’s pretrial release revoked after he told CNN that he doesn’t believe he has done anything wrong and that he would consider storming the Capitol again. “So you asked me if I’d do it again? I want to say yes,” Mr Pruitt said when asked if he still would have been a part of the insurrection if he’d been aware of the legal ramifications. But he added...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Oath Keeper Returned to Capitol Morning After Riot to ‘Probe Defense Line,’ Prosecutors Say

A 63-year-old Arizona man charged with seditious conspiracy for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said he returned to the scene the next morning for “recon” as Congress was completing its delayed election certification, according to court documents. Edward Vallejo, who prosecutors say told others he was “waiting for orders from [Oath Keeper founder] Stewart Rhodes,” is accused of playing a central role in the far-right paramilitary group’s attempt to thwart the transfer of power to Joe Biden. In a court filing late Tuesday calling for Vallejo to be detained ahead of trial, prosecutors say he continued to plot against the federal government even after the violence of Jan. 6 ended. The next morning, he allegedly messaged other members of the group in a Signal chat: “We are going to probe their defense line right now 6 am they should let us in. We’ll see.” He and other members of a “quick reaction force” he led were apparently also prepared to wage battle in the city for weeks. Ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, Vallejo and others “wheeled in bags and large bins of weapons, ammunition, and essential supplies to last 30 days,” prosecutors wrote.
PROTESTS
Z94

U.S. Government Granted Permission to Unseal Jon Schaffer Capitol Riot Documents In Connection to Oath Keepers

The United States Department of Justice, on Jan. 13, indicted the leader of the Oath Keepers militia group, among others, on charges of seditious conspiracy for a coordinated attack on the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 of last year. Permission was granted to unseal documents from cases pertaining to Oath Keeper members, including Iced Earth founder Jon Schaffer, who had previously reached a plea deal for his involvement in what is now known to be a premeditated plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
southernillinoisnow.com

Prosecutors reveal new details of alleged Jan. 6 plotting by Oath Keepers

(WASHINGTON) — In an effort to keep a newly-arrested member of the Oath Keepers militia group charged in last week’s seditious conspiracy indictment behind bars — the Justice Department in a new court filing Wednesday revealed even more details behind the group’s alleged plotting in advance of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
U.S. POLITICS

