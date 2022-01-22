Study says COVID-19 could be spread from vaping

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Like any virus, COVID-19 has mutated and will continue to do so with new strains emerging in the future. How you protect yourself now can make all the difference, health care experts say. Doctors highly recommend getting vaccinated and boosted, in addition to masking, social distancing and washing your hands. Dr. Mark Olszyk, chief medical officer for Carroll Hospital, said it might not be the best news, but it is inevitable that COVID-19 will mutate again, and we will likely see new variants surface in the coming months. “A lot remains to be seen, it’s still a very dynamic virus...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO