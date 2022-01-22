ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Study says COVID-19 could be spread from vaping

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study shows people are five to seven times more likely to catch COVID-19 if they vape. Danny Zane started vaping at a young age. "Probably started vaping late in high school. It's been about 7 years," he said. Danny Zane said...

www.wflx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Cannabis compounds stopped COVID virus from infecting human cells in lab study

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes COVID-19 from penetrating healthy human cells, according to a laboratory study published in the Journal of Nature Products. The two...
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immune System#Nicotine#Respiratory System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
leoweekly.com

CBD Prevented COVID-19 Infection In Patients, New Study From UofL Researchers Says

Yet another scientific study suggests that cannabis could help fight COVID-19. The latest found that CBD, the non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis touted for its possible health benefits, was able to block COVID-19 replication in human cells. That’s according to a paper published Thursday in the peer-reviewed Science Advances journal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Albia Newspapers

Vaping Might Worsen COVID-19 Symptoms

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you vape and catch COVID-19, you may feel a whole lot worse than people who come down with the virus but don't use electronic cigarettes, researchers say. When compared to folks with COVID-19 who didn't use e-cigarettes, those who did were more...
ROCHESTER, MN
KYTV

Genetics could determine loss of taste or smell with COVID infection, study says

(Gray News) – Your genetics could determine whether you lose your sense of taste or smell when infected with COVID-19, according to a new study. Some who have been infected with coronavirus may have first noticed it by one of its most telling symptoms: the loss of their taste or smell. Meanwhile, many others who have tested positive for the virus may not have experienced the loss of these senses.
SCIENCE
CBS Baltimore

Health Experts Predict More COVID-19 Variants Will Emerge In Coming Months

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Like any virus, COVID-19 has mutated and will continue to do so with new strains emerging in the future. How you protect yourself now can make all the difference, health care experts say. Doctors highly recommend getting vaccinated and boosted, in addition to masking, social distancing and washing your hands. Dr. Mark Olszyk, chief medical officer for Carroll Hospital, said it might not be the best news, but it is inevitable that COVID-19 will mutate again, and we will likely see new variants surface in the coming months. “A lot remains to be seen, it’s still a very dynamic virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
13newsnow.com

Study says COVID-19 may raise the risk of diabetes in children

YORK, Pa. — Diabetes was already known to increase a person's risk of catching COVID-19, but a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an alarming trend: kids who contracted the virus having a higher risk of developing Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes after their infection.
YORK, PA
WLNS

Could marijuana treat symptoms of COVID-19? MSU expert says yes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Could marijuana help treat COVID-19? That’s exactly what a professor at Michigan State University is researching. “It really is the only kind of plant that I’m aware of that makes these molecules,” said Norbert Kaminski, Ph.D. Professor, Pharmacology & Toxicology at MSU. Kaminski says there are certain compounds from the marijuana plant […]
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy