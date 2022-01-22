ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA expands use of Gilead's COVID drug remdesivir to non-hospitalized patients

By Jonathan Block
 7 days ago
Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) can now be used in non-hospitalized adults and adolescents at high risk of progressing...

Florida Phoenix

Fauci declines to predict COVID vaccine timetable for kids under 5

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Parents hoping to vaccinate their young children against COVID-19 will need to be patient, Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned Wednesday. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said while he expects the vaccine regimen for children under 5 will be three doses, he couldn’t provide a timeline on when the […] The post Fauci declines to predict COVID vaccine timetable for kids under 5 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
