FDA expands use of Gilead's COVID drug remdesivir to non-hospitalized patients

TGTX stock down 40% after CEO discloses partial clinical hold at B. Riley chat yesterday. I will quickly summarize this for you, and then go into granularities. TG Therapeutics (TGTX) has two PDUFAs in 2022, U2 in CLL and Ublituximab in MS. MS is the future core of the company, and here they have outstanding data. Oncology is more of a hobby, for lack of a better word, for the company. Yesterday, at the B.Riley conference with Mayank Mamtani, CEO Mike Weiss dropped what to some appeared to be a bombshell - that the FDA has put a partial clinical hold on U2 in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 23 HOURS AGO