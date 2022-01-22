Trivium’s Matt Heafy Unveils Ibaraki’s Debut Single And Video “Tamashii No Houkai” Featuring Ihsahn

Rough Trade Records and SOAK announced their upcoming album release, If I Never Know You Like This Again, will be slated for a May 2022 release.They released their latest son “Last July” which features SOAK and their partner. “I hate the idea of getting older and forgetting, or having a family and not being able to perfectly explain a memory or a feeling. I always want to remember exactly how I felt at a certain moment,” they explain, as the album is mentioned to be made of up “Song-Memories”. The album was, of course, written throughout the pandemic, which was a symbol of beautiful work coming out of a time when life was slow and uneventful for many. “Last July” was a song about a lost love, with a classic 90’s rock tune with a music video that was almost pulled out of the many TV shows that reminisce on the progression of relationships in a single video montage. There were moments of bliss and happiness and also moments of arguing and loneliness, what many love relationships are made of. However, the chemistry between SOAK and their partner is undeniable. Watch the video and check out the album tracklist below.

