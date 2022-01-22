ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Trivium’s Matt Heafy Unveils Ibaraki’s Debut Single And Video “Tamashii No Houkai” Featuring Ihsahn

By Federico Cardenas
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe frontman of the metal band Trivium, Matt Heafy, has recently decided to take his talents into the realm of black metal. On January 21, Heafy’s new black metal band, Ibaraki, released its debut single, titled “Tamashii No Houkai,” featuring the Norwegian musician Ihsahn. Within the...

music.mxdwn.com

