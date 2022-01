RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Investigators need the public’s help to identify a woman whose body was found near a pile of trash in the Beaumont area 26 years ago. The body was found on Jan. 27, 1996, just a few hours after she was killed, about 20 feet south of the eastbound 60 Freeway, and about a mile and a half east of Gillman Springs Road, near some trash in a hilly area, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. (credit: Riverside County District Attorney’s Office) The unidentified woman was described as a Latina, possibly 30 to 45 years old, about 5-foot-1, and...

